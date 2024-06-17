Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Husband of Lyndsey Vicknair speaks out

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The husband of one of the women killed spoke out about Saturday night's shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair of Manor died at the scene along with 54-year-old Ara Duke of Pflugerville.

Kevin Vicknair and his children were surrounded in prayer by family and friends. They are all mourning the death of 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair, whose life was taken at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock.

"They took a mother who loved her family, her kids, she loved me, she loved her community, she loved her people," said the husband of the shooting victim Kevin Vicknair.

Kevin Vicknair said on Saturday, he and his wife Lyndsey Vicknair were watching the concert at Old Settlers Park when they heard gunshots. His wife was caught in the crossfire.

"She said ‘I’m hit,’ I said ‘you’re hit where?’ That’s when I pulled her out of the chair, and I was feeling for where she was hit, and it felt wet on her back," said Kevin.

Lyndsey was struck in the back by a bullet. Kevin says he performed CPR on his wife, but she died from her injuries.

"I didn’t have any equipment or anything. Help just didn’t arrive in time," says Kevin.

Lyndsey was an attorney and leaves behind three children, ages seven, four, and one.

"I told them what happened the morning after. That was Sunday morning. On Father’s Day morning, after they woke up, they were brought into my room. Family and friends were downstairs, super respectful, gave us privacy, so I can tell them that their mother died or was killed, rather, murdered and that we won’t be seeing her again," said Kevin.

According to police, a total of 14 people, between the ages of 10 and 62, were taken to area hospitals, and as of June 16 at 6 p.m., most had been released, according to police. Those still in the hospital are in stable condition and expected to be released within the next couple of days.

None of the victims were involved in the altercation, according to police.

"We had a great time last year, so we were expecting the same result obviously, but I’m happy we didn’t bring the kids this year. It is an interesting blessing," said Kevin.

Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7" with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. The incident did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Kevin has a message for the shooter.

"Do what God put in your heart to do, whatever that looks like. I have to be open and accepting of that. I'm feeling insurmountable damage, it's unexplainable," says Kevin.

The wake is set for Friday, June 21, from 6-8 p.m. The funeral is set for Saturday, June 22, at 3 p.m. Both services will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1188 W. Broad Street, Mansfield, TX, 76063.

The family has put together a GoFundMe page to help. If you would like to donate, click here.

Anyone with knowledge or information is asked to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or email rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov. In addition, the Round Rock Police Department is requesting the public to upload any photos or video evidence here.

ATF is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.