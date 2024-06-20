Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Police announce arrest of teen, Manor ISD student

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department arrested a teenager in connection with the Juneteenth festival shooting that left 2 people dead and 14 injured.

17-year-old Ricky Thompson III, from Manor, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators say he was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. in Pflugerville by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Court records show he has another charge pending.

Police say Thompson was the person they were looking for in the white hoodie.

"This case is still ongoing, We have a lot of work to do. We know Ricky Thompson was not the only shooter at this event. We are still looking for other suspects," said Chief Allen Banks.

"Please understand we have a lot of evidence and casework to do to make sure we are getting the justice for these families that they deserve," he said.

Manor ISD confirmed Thompson was a student in the district. The district is offering counseling and support services for those needing assistance processing the event.

"This isn't a victory lap by any means. We got a lot of work to do, and I don't think anybody's joyful. I can tell you, the detectives aren't in there high-fiving and chest bumping each other. This is a sad occasion. We've got a 17-year-old. A 17-year-old that's in custody right now for pulling out a gun at what should have been an absolutely amazing event, which was an amazing event until this occurred," said Chief Allen.

Chief Allen says Thompson did not have any previous criminal history.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Public Safety Office has been offering a reward for information about the June 15 shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park

The office is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the shooting.

Two people, 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville, died in the shooting. Fourteen others between the ages of 10 and 62 were injured and taken to the hospital.

As of June 16, most of those injured had been released and those still hospitalized were in stable condition, according to Round Rock police.

The Vicknair family released this statement following the arrest:

"The Vicknair family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Round Rock Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for their due diligence. The detectives have been extremely supportive during this very difficult time.

"After the delay of yesterday's press conference, we have been inundated with calls and texts. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors circulating in our community. We remain patient and hopeful that the delay means that we are closer to justice for Lyndsey, Mrs. Duke and the other individuals impacted by the horrific mass shooting.

"Kevin's message remains the same ‘To the shooter or shooters who took God’s gift from me and my children, you may not care for us or others, but my message to you is to do what God has placed on your heart to do.’

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Kevin Vicknair, husband of Lyndsey Vicknair, also released the following statement along with his family:

"Our family is experiencing a range of emotions. Our focus is preparing for saying our last goodbyes to Lyndsey.

"To our friends, family, and community, your outpouring of love and support has been a source of strength for us. We are deeply grateful for each and every one of you who have stood by us, offered a helping hand, or kept us in your thoughts and prayers.

"As we move forward, we ask for continued prayers as we navigate this challenging journey of healing. We will always remember Lyndsey for the amazing person she was and the light she brought into our lives."

Williamson County Crime Stoppers and ATF have also offered $5,000 each, bringing the total reward amount up to $20,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law.