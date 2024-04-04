Round Rock Fire Department investigating structure fire at high school

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that happened at a high school in Round Rock on Wednesday.

Around 5:27 p.m., RRFD responded to Stony Point High School, 1801 Tiger Trail, for a report of a portable that was “fully engulfed,” the agency said on social media.

The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Stony Point High School on Wednesday | Courtesy Round Rock Fire Department

The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Stony Point High School on Wednesday | Courtesy KXAN viewer photo

A total of 11 units responded to the scene, as at least four other portables were also at risk. However, crews were able to successfully contain the fire, according to RRFD.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, the agency said.

The fire remained under investigation Wednesday.

