Roughly 500 fish found dead in Utah pond

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources responded to Cove Pond in Herriman on Monday after receiving reports of dead fish in the water.

Officials arrived at the pond and confirmed that there were about 500 dead fish in the pond. However, the DWR said that number may be higher, as 500 fish was the initial estimation.

READ NEXT: Remaining deer, elk hunting permits to go on sale in Utah — here’s how to get yours

Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources responded to Cove Pond in Herriman, Utah, on June 24, 2024. Officials estimated that there were roughly 500 dead fish in the pond. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources responded to Cove Pond in Herriman, Utah, on June 24, 2024. Officials estimated that there were roughly 500 dead fish in the pond. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources responded to Cove Pond in Herriman, Utah, on June 24, 2024. Officials estimated that there were roughly 500 dead fish in the pond. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources responded to Cove Pond in Herriman, Utah, on June 24, 2024. Officials estimated that there were roughly 500 dead fish in the pond. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

“The majority of the fish that died are catfish, but there are also a few bluegills and green sunfish that died, as well,” the DWR said in a press release.

The DWR said it is working with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and other local organizations to determine what killed the fish.

Cove Pond is closed to fishing while officials investigate the incident.

“We recommend that anglers do not eat any fish they may have harvested from the pond today out of an abundance of caution,” the DWR said.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.