Roughly 2,500 LG&E customers still without power after weekend storms

A tree is felled at Texas and Shelby streets in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood following strong storms that moved through the area, Sunday, May 26, 2024

Power has been restored to most LG&E and KU customers after weekend storms impacted Kentucky, said Liz Pratt, director of external and internal communications.

As of Wednesday afternoon, around 9,075 customers were still without services, including around 3,000 in the Louisville area, according to the company's outage map. Pratt said the recent storm was the fourth most impactful across the company's service areas in 20 years, impacting nearly 190,000 customers.

Since 9 a.m. Sunday, up to 1,200 LG&E and KU line technicians responded to more than 1,900 down power lines network-wide and 107 broken poles in the LG&E service area. As of Thursday afternoon, 2,588 were without power. The counties with the greatest number of customers still without power include Jefferson with 443, Muhlenberg with 1,443 and Hopkins with 620.

Pratt said the area-wide restoration time for Louisville was 11 p.m. Wednesday, but could fluctuate depending on feedback from crews.

"When the crews are at a customer's property and there's damage or damage to the customer's equipment, that would require repairs before we can safely restore power," she said. "We are notifying customers when that occurs, if a crew identifies property or equipment damages, as part of their assessment."

Pratt encourages customers to check the outage map for frequent updates on restoration times and outages.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Power restored to most LG&E customers in after Kentucky tornadoes