Rough seas from tropical disturbance could damage Flagler County’s coast

Rough seas from a passing tropical disturbance could cause damage to Central Florida’s coast.

Crews in Flagler County have been working to repair erosion and other damage caused by back-to-back hurricanes two years ago.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a fast-moving tropical disturbance Friday that is passing by Flagler County.

Though the storm is forecast to make landfall in southern Georgia, residents in Flagler County are not escaping the impact of rough seas in its wake.

Crews have been working to repair damage from previous hurricanes, but parts of Flagler County’s coast are still weakened.

