Rough seas along Florida’s coasts cause problems for boaters

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – A lot of motion in the ocean due to tropical disturbances on the southern side of a massive ridge of high pressure, causing havoc for boaters in the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

Not one, but at least two large vessels washed ashore and quickly became eyesores for beachgoers.

The first incident occurred along the Panhandle near Pensacola Beach and involved a large sailboat.

According to a local witness, no one was on the vessel, which had been abandoned weeks ago near the Florida Keys.

The boat named "Lady Catherine" apparently drifted over 300 miles unnoticed until it washed ashore at Pensacola Beach on Wednesday morning.

Boat washes ashore Pensacola Beach, Florida on Wednesday.

The scene was more dramatic north of St. Augustine near Vilano Beach, where a 55-foot boat started taking on water with two people on board.

St. Johns County firefighters reported rescuing two individuals from the vessel before it sank and transporting them back to shore for medical evaluation.

Video from a helicopter showed rough seas and the boat being tossed around by the Atlantic Ocean.

Similar to the Gulf of Mexico, an onshore flow combined with a tropical disturbance made seas and surf rough.

NOAA reported that wave heights in the Gulf of Mexico reached 16 feet, largely due to Tropical Storm Alberto, while seas along the Panhandle and the Peninsula were in the 5–9-foot range.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said the number of incidents involving boaters was typical for a busy summer day, but what made boating difficult were the near-shore conditions.

The entire coastline of the Sunshine State was under a Small Craft Advisory, which encourages inexperienced mariners and smaller vessels to stay off the water.

The advisory is issued when wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots are expected, or seas of 7 feet or greater will occur.

"These hazardous conditions may result in poor vessel handling and steering response, broaching, overturned dinghies and kayaks, slips and falls on slippery decks, rub damage along docks and seawall, and dragging anchors," the National Weather Service stated.

Despite the rough conditions, there were no reports of missing boaters or swimmers.





Original article source: Rough seas along Florida’s coasts cause problems for boaters