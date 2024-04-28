Rough beach conditions this weekend before temperatures warm up again

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking rough rip currents at the beach and rising temperatures into next week.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Marithza Ross, the morning was dry and mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Ross also says there will be less rain than yesterday, but there is a chance for isolated, spotty showers to pop up east of I-95.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

As for the beginning of the work week, there will be more sun on Monday as temperatures rise into the 90s throughout the week.

The coming days continue to look dry as wildfire season rolls through Florida.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy and Mild. High: 81

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

MON: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High 85/Low 59

TUE: Mostly Sunny and Feelin Hot, Hot, Hot! High 88, Low 63

WED: Mostly Sunny. High 90/Low 64

THU: Partly Sunny. High 88/Low 63

FRI: Partly Cloudy. High 87/Low 65

SAT: Partly Cloudy. High 88/Low 65

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area