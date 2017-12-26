Here Are Rotten Tomatoes' Best Reviewed Movies of 2017

If you’re looking to close out 2017 by watching the best reviewed movies released this year, Rotten Tomatoes has more than 100 options to choose from.

The review aggregator has reported 179 movies “certified fresh” — a designation given to the movies that receive the highest scores on the website. Movies are certified fresh if the percentage of positive reviews they receive on Rotten Tomatoes is 75% or higher following a set number of reviews (wide releases must have 80 and limited releases must have 40), along with five reviews from top critics.

Excluding films released in the last few weeks of the year, 179 movies that had a wide release in 2017 were certified fresh this year. Of these, eight scored 100%, including Greta Gerwig’s buzzy Lady Bird and the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Check out which movies were certified fresh below and spend the holidays binging the best of the year.

Truman: 100%

Lady Bird: 100%

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: 100%

Dawson City: Frozen Time: 100%

Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (Hymyilevä mies): 100%

Work: 100%

Faces Places: 100%

Quest: 100%

Get Out: 99%

City of Ghosts: 99%

Whose Streets?: 99%

God’s Own Country: 99%

Jane: 99%

Last Laugh: 98%

My Life as a Zucchini (Ma vie de courgette): 98%

I Am Not Your Negro: 98%

In This Corner of the World (Kono sekai no katasumi ni): 98%

Kedi: 98%

The Big Sick: 98%

Trophy: 98%

Mudbound: 98%

Dina: 98%

Call Me by Your Name: 98%

Lucky: 98%

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (120 battements par minute): 98%

Coco: 97%

After the Storm (Umi yori mo mada fukaku): 97%

Your Name. (Kimi No Na Wa.): 97%

Columbus: 97%

The Shape of Water: 97%

The Death of Stalin: 97%

Stronger: 96%

The Disaster Artist: 96%

The Salesman (Forushande): 96%

B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography: 96%

I Called Him Morgan: 96%

Women’s Balcony (Ismach Hatani): 96%

Menashe: 96%

Ex Libris: New York Public Library: 96%

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: 95%

Graduation (Bacalaureat): 95%

Red Turtle (La tortue rouge): 95%

Prevenge: 95%

Step: 95%

The Florida Project: 95%

Endless Poetry (Poesía Sin Fin): 94%

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City: 94%

War for the Planet of the Apes: 93%

Logan: 93%

Baby Driver: 93%

All This Panic: 93%

I, Daniel Blake: 93%

Clash (Eshtebak): 93%

Logan Lucky: 93%

Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected): 93%

Gook: 93%

School Life: 93%

Human Flow: 93%

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 93%

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 92%

Wonder Woman: 92%

Thor: Ragnarok: 92%

Dunkirk: 92%

A Quiet Passion: 92%

Hidden Figures: 92%

Obit: 92%

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail: 92%

Brawl in Cell Block 99: 92%

Devil’s Candy: 92%

Breadwinner: 92%

Lego Batman: 91%

After Love (L’économie du couple): 91%

Good Time: 91%

Land of Mine (Under Sandet): 90%

John Wick: Chapter 2: 90%

Raw: 90%

Frantz: 90%

Heal the Living (Réparer les vivants): 90%

A Ghost Story: 90%

Gerald’s Game: 90%

I, Tonya: 90%

Girls Trip: 89%

First They Killed My Father: 89%

Marjorie Prime: 89%

Hounds of Love: 89%

Lady Macbeth: 89%

David Lynch: Art Life: 89%

Ornithologist (O ornitólogo): 89%

Their Finest: 89%

I don’t feel at home in this world anymore.: 89%

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene: 89%

Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen): 89%

Only the Brave: 89%

Thelma: 89%

My Scientology Movie: 88%

Wind River: 88%

20th Century Women: 88%

Maudie: 88%

Norman: Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer: 88%

It Comes At Night: 88%

A Monster Calls: 87%

American Made: 87%

Blade Runner 2049: 87%

Lost City of Z: 87%

Untamed (La región salvaje): 87%

Novitiate: 87%

Midwife (Sage femme): 87%

Whitney: Can I Be Me: 87%

Captain Underpants: First Epic Movie (Captain Underpants): 86%

Okja: 86%

Lure (Córki dancingu): 86%

Transfiguration: 86%

Wedding Plan: 86%

Darkest Hour: 86%

Ingrid Goes West: 86%

Band Aid: 86%

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women: 86%

Battle of the Sexes: 85%

Girl With All the Gifts: 85%

It: 85%

The Incredible Jessica James: 85%

The Trip to Spain: 85%

Fencer (Miekkailija): 84%

Wonder: 84%

My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea: 84%

Death of Louis XIV (La mort de Louis XIV): 84%

Silence: 84%

Megan Leavey: 84%

Lost in Paris: 84%

Founder: 83%

Marshall: 83%

Jeremiah Tower: Last Magnificent: 83%

The Lovers: 83%

Detroit: 83%

A United Kingdom: 83%

Handsome Devil: 83%

Beach Rats: 83%

Tom of Finland: 83%

Villainess (Ak-Nyeo): 83%

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 82%

Patti Cake$: 82%