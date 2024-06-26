Rotary Club honors first responders at luncheon

ELKHART — The Elkhart Rotary Club honored first responders during its luncheon this week.

Multiple local and state agencies were represented at the club’s annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon on Monday. They include the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Elkhart city and county 911 dispatch, Osolo and Concord township fire departments, the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese, Fire Chief Rodney Dale and Mayor Rod Roberson all shared a few remarks.

Milanese said it’s sometimes difficult for first responders to accept gratitude because that’s not why they got into the profession.

“That almost makes things like today, that are spontaneous, even better,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude for the support they get from their families and colleagues.

“One of the things I also want to focus on is the fact that we don’t serve alone,” Milanese said. “The work we do, the service we provide, comes at great cost. It comes at great cost to ourselves – obviously we put ourselves in harm’s way and do all those things – but what’s really behind us is typically a family. Very often, we miss birthdays, we miss Christmases, vacations. Things happen, phones go off, radios go off.”

Dale shared some information about the department and the skills of its emergency responders. He said the Elkhart Fire Department has 143 firefighters, including chiefs, who work in three shifts.

A shift is 24 hours on-duty and 48 hours off-duty, he said.

“We have seven stations spaced strategically throughout the city to minimize response times,” Dale said. “There’s a combination of EMS and firefighters. Over our 143 firefighters, we have thousands of certifications, we have thousands of hours of continuing education hours. Our firefighters are not only physically capable, they’re extremely knowledgeable.”

Roberson said he gained a new appreciation for emergency services in the city after he was elected.

“I didn’t really understand the security that blankets our community but I became knowledgeable about it when I became mayor. And it’s unique. Rodney just gave you just a little bit of the context and the complexity of what happens in the fire department,” he said. “Every day, I appreciate the service that all of you provide. ... It’s worth not just a lunch, but it’s worth a 24-7 acknowledgement of the time that they are on the wall doing their duty.”