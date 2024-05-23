Rotary Club awards scholarships to area graduates

WEBB CITY, Mo. — An area civic group helps some incoming freshmen get a head start on paying for college.

The Webb City and Carl Junction Rotary Club hands out at least two thousand dollars worth of scholarships each spring to graduates from both high schools.

Those four young people were introduced at the noon Rotary Club meeting today (Wednesday).

Each of them received five hundred dollar scholarships and at least two of them may end up in a club like Rotary when they finish college.

“We invite them to our club meeting, and that’s what we’re doing here today to honor those students, those four recipients of our scholarships, and find out, you know, what are their future plans, where are they going to school so we can see the impact that we’re making as a club,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, president, Webb City, Carl Junction Rotary Club.

“I think it’s very important to be able to serve your community and give back with what time you can and what resources you have,” said Emily Rice, Carl Junction H.S. graduate.

“Some day that might be an option for me uh because I love to help people and I want to do good in the world,” said Lucy Ashens, Carl Junction H.S. graduate.

Rice will go to Missouri State and Ashens is going to Pitt State.

The two Webb City honorees are Addy Ragsdale, who is also going to Missouri State, and Ella Hensley, who is going to Kentucky.

