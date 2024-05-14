Rosy Mound expansion one step closer to reality

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-awaited expansion for the Rosy Mound Natural Area is one step closer to completion.

Last week, the state House approved a bill to determine which capital projects would be covered by funding collected from the state’s mineral rights. The purchase of a 127-acre property next to the Rosy Mound Natural Area made the cut, recommended by the Natural Resources Trust Fund.

According to the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Department, the plan to purchase the neighboring lot has been in place ever since the current property was purchased in 1994.

The bill covers 18 acquisition projects and 35 development projects. It passed the state Senate unanimously on May 2 and passed the state House with bipartisan support on May 8.

State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, celebrated the passage.

“We are so blessed to live near beautiful Lake Michigan and the dunes that surround it,” VanWoerkom said in a statement. “Everyone deserves to experience the natural wonders of our area, and with the completion of this project, they will.”

The Rosy Mound Natural Area already covers 164 acres, including Lake Michigan shoreline south of Grand Haven. The acquisition would include 108 acres of critical dune land and 72 acres of undisturbed natural land.

“The (acquisition) not only provides a critical buffer for the existing park, but also conserves important ecological, recreational and aesthetic resources,” the Parks Department’s website claims.

The bill will now head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for final approval.

