Roswell Schools food services assistant receives award

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A national non-profit has recognized a food services assistant at the Roswell School District. Hollie Valenzuela received the School Nutrition Association’s Employee of the Year award for the southwest region. The award goes to staff who show a commitment to their school meal programs and the students they serve.

Valenzuela is known as the go-to person for creative projects and often volunteers for school events.

