Roswell police find pounds of meth after pulling over driver using phone

Roswell police made a major drug bust when they pulled a woman over for using her phone.

Officers say they made a traffic stop on a driver for a cell phone violation.

When they searched the car, they found just under two kilos of meth, which equals about four-and-a-half pounds.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Toccoa, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Police have not identified the driver.

