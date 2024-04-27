Roswell police find pounds of meth after pulling over driver using phone
Roswell police made a major drug bust when they pulled a woman over for using her phone.
Officers say they made a traffic stop on a driver for a cell phone violation.
When they searched the car, they found just under two kilos of meth, which equals about four-and-a-half pounds.
The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Toccoa, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Police have not identified the driver.
