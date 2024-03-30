Roswell police investigating shooting death of man

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating the death of a man on Friday night. Details are limited but they say they received calls around 6:10 p.m. of gunshots in the 300 block of East Van Buren.

When they arrived, they found the man who had died on scene. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates when they become available.

