Roswell man accused of murdering man at ex-girlfriend’s apartment

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been charged with another man’s murder, the Roswell Police Department (RPD) said.

Paul Ybarra-Romero, 40, of Roswell, is accused of killing Christopher Basrgas, 26, on Friday night. RPD said Bargas was at the apartment of Ybarra-Romero’s ex-girlfriend when he was shot in the chest.

Story continues below

Around 11:30 p.m., authorities were called to the apartment, which is in the 2000 block of South Sunset Avenue, where they found Bargas unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital but died. The woman and her three children were home when the incident happened.

Ybarra-Romero was found in the parking lot, and a gun was discovered nearby. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault on a household member, and three counts of child abuse. He was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.