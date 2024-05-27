Roswell home bursts into flames after apparent lighting strike during storms
A Roswell home burst into flames after it was apparently struck by lightning during storms, witnesses told Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The fire happened on Roxbury Road off of Old Alabama Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man sentenced to 30 years for raping, stabbing GA girl 86 times after meeting her on Snapchat
14-year-old killed with parents, young brother in crash will be laid to rest today
Worker’s leg amputated after getting tangled in concrete machine on Georgia construction site
Video shows flames leaping through the homes’ burned-out roof and thick black smoke billowing into the air.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
No one was hurt.
A line of strong storms moved through metro Atlanta Monday morning, knocking down numerous trees and power lines and leaving roads blocked.