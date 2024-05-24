Ross Township police mourning death of retired officer

The Ross Township Police Department is mourning the death of a retired police officer.

Officer Thomas Koedel served the area for 37 years.

The department said Koedel was a Ross Township resident and he remained active in the community after retiring in 2010.

“During his time with the police department, Tom was the department’s firearms instructor and armorer. Tom was always a guy that you could go to for an answer. Rest easy my friend,” a Facebook post reads.

