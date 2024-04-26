Ross names William Rice as new school superintendent

Apr. 26—The Ross Local School District has announced that it has chosen a new superintendent for the district, one who lives in the community already.

William Rice was approved unanimously at a special board of education meeting on Thursday, the district said in a release. He will officially assume his new role on Aug. 1.

The district underlined Rice's roots in the area, saying that Rice and his family have been members of the Ross community for almost 12 years.

Rice holds a bachelor's degree in history from Ohio State University, a master's degree in education from the University of Findlay and his administrative license and a second master's degree from the University of Cincinnati.

His latest role was as the assistant superintendent for Fairfield City Schools since 2022.

In a statement, Rice said, "I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff and students of the Ross Local School District. As a community member for almost 12 years, I love the spirit and willingness of this community to do whatever is necessary for the betterment of our youth. I promise this community that I will give you my all, working to ensure the best educational experience for every student."

He will replace Superintendent Chad Konkle, who in March notified the district about his decision to leave at the end of this school year.

Konkle, who had joined Ross Schools in 2020, has accepted the business manager job with Warren County's Little Miami Schools for the 2024-2025 school year. He was in the first year of a five-year superintendent contract with Ross.

The Journal-News previous reported his leadership was marked by a continuation of Ross' decades-long track record of as the county's overall, top academic performer, according to annual state report card evaluations, but also historic financial woes that saw the 2,800-student district lose three consecutive tax levies.