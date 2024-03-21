Ross Jarrait of Messina Concrete named 2024 Dispatcher of the Year

MONROE — In the concrete business, Ross Jarrait’s reputation is solid.

At the 2024 Michigan Concrete Association Conference, the Monroe resident was recently named Dispatcher of the Year.

“In the bustling world of concrete production, where efficiency and reliability reign supreme, there are unsung heroes who quietly ensure the wheels on industry keep turning,” Vince Messina, owner of Messina Concrete, said in a written statement about Jarrait.

Started in 1974 by brothers Frank and Joe Messina and their brother-in-law Joe Zichichi, the ready-mix supply company provides concrete from the Ohio border to Orchard Lake.

“They were concrete finishers in the Detroit area,” Messina said. “They finished concrete all over metro Deroit. They didn’t know how to make concrete. They were just hard-working guys and they had the opportunity to buy a concrete plant from some gentlemen looking to retire and they went for it.”

Monroe resident Ross Jarrait, left, stands with his wife, Marcie, and Vince Messina, owner of Messina Concrete. At the 2024 Michigan Concrete Association Conference, Jarrait was named Dispatcher of the Year.

Vince Messina currently owns the Monroe plant along with two other plants in Flat Rock and Plymouth.

Messina said Jarrait exemplifies outstanding leadership and teamwork. He is the only dispatcher at the Monroe plant and works 60-75 hours a week.

“Despite the demanding workload, he runs the Monroe plant single-handedly, deftly juggling three production lines and coordinating twelve trucks without missing a beat,” Messina said. “His proficiency extends to handling all MDOT mixes, seamlessly switching between various aggregates and cements with precision and expertise.”

In the 30 years he has worked for the company, Messina said Jarrait has earned a reputation for reliability and integrity and has earned the trust and respect of both clients and colleagues.

Receiving the award came as a surprise to Jarrait. He said he had no idea and was surprised to hear his name called and then see his wife, Marcie, in attendance.

“We were at the conference to receive some awards for some other work we had done,” Ross Jarrait said. “I didn’t see that one coming until they posted on the big screen our company name and my name, too.”

The 58-year-old said in addition to working with people, he enjoys seeing jobs from start to finish.

“We do a lot of MDOT, commercial and residential work,” he said. “It’s always rewarding to try and help people out. There are times when I can’t help them here with what we are doing. If they need a certain thing, I try to help them even if it’s going to a competitor to find that.”

Jarrait credits his positivity and professionalism to the way he was raised.

“I treat people the way I want to be treated,” he said. “I think any time you can be positive and try to remedy a problem for somebody, it’s always working to find a good common solution that works for you and the customer or your people, too.”

Messina attributes employees like Jarrait as part of the company’s continued success.

“Jarrait’s extensive network with local contractors, builders and suppliers has been instrumental in fostering lasting partnerships that benefit Messina Concrete tenfold,” he said. “We’ve always considered ourselves a Monroe company. We’ve been in Monroe since 1979. It’s been amazing to see Monroe grow in the last 30 years. We’ve been lucky and blessed to be a part of all the growth.”

