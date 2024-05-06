Ross County Sheriff's Office responds to reported shooting on Ohio 772

CHILLICOTHE -- At approximately 10 a.m. May 6, the Ross County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9500 block of Ohio 772.

Patrol deputies and detectives responded to the scene and determined that a male subject forced entry into the home of a female acquaintance and threatened the woman and another man with a firearm. The male subject and the woman got into a physical altercation before the male left the residence and got into a vehicle. The male then fired two rounds toward the house, one of which struck a car in the driveway, according to a news release.

A description of the suspect vehicle was shared with area law enforcement and the South Bloomfield Police Department located the vehicle and engaged in a vehicle pursuit. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, which traveled into Madison County. At the conclusion of the pursuit the male subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There were no Ross County deputies involved in the vehicle pursuit.

This investigation is ongoing with multiple jurisdictions and additional information will be released when available, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Ross County Sheriff's Office responds to reported shooting