Ross County break-in leads to high-speed, multi-county chase and suspect dead from gunshot

A man involved in a police chase Monday across multiple Ohio counties died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Ross County Sheriff's office.

A chase across several Ohio counties Monday ended when the male suspect shot himself, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities received a report about 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 9500 block of State Route 772. Deputies determined that a man forced entry into the home of a “female acquaintance” and threatened her and a man with a firearm, Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said in a statement.

Crime scene tape

The man who broke into the house got into a physical fight with the woman before leaving, according to police. He also fired two rounds toward the house, one striking a car in the driveway.

South Bloomfield Police Department located the vehicle and pursued it. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and followed the vehicle into Mount Sterling in Madison County, where the male shot himself.

He was transported to a local hospital.

A South Bloomfield Police Department officer was injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer during the chase but is expected to recover. The break-in, shots fired and vehicle pursuit remain under investigation, Lavender said.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Suspect dies after multi-county pursuit following Ross County break-in