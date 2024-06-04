Ross Campbell secures nomination for open seat on Vinemont Council

Jun. 4—Lifelong Vinemont resident Ross Campbell secured the nomination to fill a vacant position on the town's council in a 2-1 vote during a specially called meeting Monday, June 3.

Campbell, along with three other hopeful candidates, met with the council last month where he said that, as a local business owner, he would like to play a role in the future growth of the town.

"[Vinemont] has grown beyond my measure. I would just like to be a part of it going forward and to do my part for my community. That's why I'm interested," Campbell said.

Councilmember Chris Thompson was vocal in his support of U.S. Air Force Veteran Grady Malone — a Blountsville, Alabama native who relocated to Vinemont after his retirement from the Air Force — and believed the town could benefit from Malone's connections from his employment as a building inspector with the city of Madison, Alabama.

"What I like about Grady is that he works in a big city. He works with officials up there and he can bring those ideas here and help us grow this town," Thompson said.

The absence of councilmember Sonya Copeland gave councilmembers Bonnie Goodwin and Nina Justice's nomination of Campbell the edge over Malone.

"He's lived here his whole life and knows the town," Goodwin said. "I think he's the best for the job."

Thompson expressed his intentions to work alongside Campbell, but remained vocal in his support of Malone.

"It doesn't matter [that Campbell has been here his whole life], it's about what's happening now," Thompson said. "We've had a town hall for 25 years, where's he been? You have to move forward. I just feel like we need a new passion and new vision."

After the meeting was adjourned Malone told Town Clerk Kayecea Sasser that he did not want his application to be kept on file for consideration in the event of future vacancies.

"Oh well, all these small towns just stay the same and will fade away," Malone said as he left the building.

Campbell will be sworn in during the council's next scheduled meeting Tuesday, June 11.