Rosie O’Donnell wants to hit Trump where it hurts: on ‘SNL’

If you liked Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, how would you feel about Rosie O’Donnell playing Steve Bannon?

After McCarthy’s wildly combative interpretation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live” stole the show, a report in Politico indicated President Trump was irritated by the choice in casting:

“More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.”

(Trump, who frequently tweets about the show to criticize Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him on it, has so far not publicly commented on the Spicer skewering. And there’s a note of caution: The White House has leaked false information in the past.)

The detail that Trump was particularly bothered by the cross-gender casting lit up Twitter, with many suggesting that Rosie O’Donnell, who has a longstanding feud with Trump, should play White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. In response, O’Donnell wrote, “available – if called I will serve !!!”

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell began in 2006, when the comedian, then a co-host of “The View,” made critical comments about Trump on the show, including calling him a “snake-oil salesman on ‘Little House on the Prairie.’”

Over the years, the two continued to spar publicly, and their bad blood even played into the presidential campaign. At the first Republican primary debate, moderator Megyn Kelly asked the then-candidate about his treatment of women. She began, “You’ve called women fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals…” Trump quickly interjected: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Whether or not O’Donnell ends up suiting up as Bannon, she has some competition for the role: Bannon is currently portrayed on “SNL” by cast member Mikey Day dressed as the Grim Reaper.

