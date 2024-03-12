Rosie’s Gaming Emporium seeks to operate 24/7; Hampton City Council to vote Wednesday

Hampton City Council on Wednesday will consider whether to allow an off-track betting facility to expand operations and be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Colonial Downs Group LLC is seeking approval for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Hampton to become a 24/7 hour operation. The proposed extension is an attempt to compete with other regional betting facilities, including the Rivers Casino in Portsmouth (which is open 24 hours, 7 days a week) and the proposed casino in Norfolk.

In a use permit application, Colonial Downs Group wrote the regional casino expansion “represents a significant competitive disadvantage for Rosie’s Hampton.” The application states the company is seeking to expand to 24/7 operations at its Richmond and Dumfries facilities as well.

Rosie’s currently operates from 8 a.m. until 4 a.m., closing for four hours a day. The City Council allowed the business to extend its closing time from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in 2021. Since then, a city staff report said Rosie’s has not generated an unexpected volume of service calls to the Hampton Police Division and no significant incidents have been reported. The incidents that were reported were primarily minor misdemeanors considered to be typical for a commercial shopping center.

The city’s internal public safety committee, after reviewing the application, had no concerns with Rosie’s proposed expansion of hours, according to the report.

Both city staff and the Hampton Planning Commission have recommended approval of extending the hours, with 16 conditions. One of the drafted conditions says the site’s security plan may be audited by the Hampton Police Division on an annual basis. Following the audit, police may require reasonable updates to the plan.

The business would still be subject to state’s ABC laws and not be allowed to serve alcohol between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Colonial Downs representatives could not be immediately reached Tuesday.

Rosie’s off-track betting facility opened in Hampton 2019 with 700 historic horse racing machines, a restaurant and an entertainment center. In 2022, Churchill Downs Inc. purchased the Colonial Downs racetrack and six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations, including those in New Kent County and Hampton.

The City Council is slated to consider the matter during its regular meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

