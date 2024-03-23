Roseville police recover over $9k of SPAM, alcohol and more from grocery store thieves

(FOX40.COM) — Roseville police officers said they recently arrested a person after they were found with over $9,000 worth of stolen merchandise from a grocery store, including items such as SPAM, instant coffee, alcohol, and more.

The Roseville Police Department said that two suspects were involved in the theft, but added that it has been unable to locate the second person involved.

On Thursday, Roseville police officers were called to a grocery store on the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for a recent theft. Police said two people came into the store, stole merchandise, and filled their vehicle with various items.

“An officer located the vehicle with the stolen merchandise and a pursuit ensued as the suspects continued to flee from RPD,” the agency said on Facebook.

Roseville PD continued, “The suspects then got out of their vehicle and fled on foot when they reached the end of a court in a residential area. Officers caught and detained the driver near the vehicle.”

Police said a perimeter was set up and a search was conducted for the other suspect, but they were never found.

“Officers recovered over $9,000 worth of stolen merchandise. This demonstrates the ongoing efforts of our department to combat retail theft in our city,” Roseville PD concluded.

