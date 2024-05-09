Roseville men face child abuse charge after 3 children found with fentanyl, Placer sheriff says

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office took three children into protective custody after authorities found them in an apartment with fentanyl, leading to the arrest two Roseville men in connection to endangering the children.

David Elliott, 36, has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, buying narcotics and being under the influence of a controlled substance at his April 22 arraignment. His co-defendant Michael Moniz has pleaded not guilty to child abuse that could cause great bodily injury or death.

Both men were arrested April 18 after sheriff’s deputies and Roseville police detectives executed a search warrant “related to a fentanyl investigation,” deputies said in a social media post.

The apartment had “evidence” of fentanyl sales, deputies said. Pictures taken by the deputies during the investigation showed weighing scales, drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be several pills.

It’s unclear how old the children were or why they resided with the two Roseville men. Sgt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, did not immediately return a request for comment.

“Great work to both investigations units on this joint investigation, and ultimately removing three children from a very dangerous situation,” deputies said.

Elliott was in custody Thursday, but Moniz was no longer in jail, according to jail records.

The men’s next court appearance is May 23.