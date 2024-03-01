Roseville man who caused overdose death of another individual could spend a decade in prison

ZANESVILLE − A Roseville man could spend as much as a decade in prison for illegally providing prescription drugs to another individual, resulting in his overdose death, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

Corey Klingler, 25, recently appeared before Muskingum County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark C. Fleege for sentencing. Klingler will served at least of seven year and possibly up to 10.5 years in prison for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

On the night of Aug. 3, 2023, Klingler visited the home of another Roseville resident and provided him with oxycodone, which Klingler and the victim snorted. At some point that night, the victim fell unconscious and was found dead by family members the following morning.

Klingler owed the victim a significant amount of money accrued from past marijuana purchases and would pay down the debt by providing him with oxycodone, according to the prosecutor's office.

A trial date was set for Jan. 9, however Klinger entered a guilty plea on Jan. 3.

“It takes a lot of work to investigate narcotics poisoning cases and we are lucky to have two agencies in the sheriff and the police department, who work these cases aggressively,” said Jon Litle, assistant prosecuting attorney John Litle.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Roseville man who caused fatal overdose could spend decade in prison