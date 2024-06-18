Roseville man, 21, identified as St. Paul homicide victim

A man found shot to death in St. Paul's Payne Phalen neighborhood last week has been identified.

The St. Paul Police Department said Saw Da Por, a 21-year-old from Roseville, was the man found with multiple bullet wounds on June 12 on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue East. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. that day for reports of a shooting and someone yelling for help.

Paramedics pronounced Por dead at the scene, marking the city's 11th homicide this year. There were 17 by this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Authorities announced no suspects or arrests for the shooting. Anyone with information can contact St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.