Roseville Junction developers call for muralists, art to surround Fieldwork Brewing Co.

Developers of Roseville Junction, a future entertainment and eats “destination,” are looking for artists to paint murals under the theme of “the Vibrancy of Northern California.”

Open walls for murals will be on the sides of shipping containers that surround a beer garden and venue for food and beverage vendors, developers said in a news release. That area makes up the “Social Connection” space of Roseville Junction, which is set to be anchored by locally founded Fieldwork Brewing Company.

Developer LRE & Co. said muralists will have until Aug. 1 to submit their proposals or coordinate an in-person delivery by emailing info@lrecompanies.com. The winning artist is set to receive a stipend.

“We know there is a lot of talent in the region and we cannot wait to see what concepts we get back,” Akki Patel, LRE & Co. CEO, said in the release. “This space will be all about community, and there is no other way to celebrate that then through storytelling murals.”

Roseville Junction, at 290 Conference Center Drive, was designed to house pickleball courts, two hotels, restaurants and a music venue, all adjacent to the Westfield Galleria mall and Highway 65. Social Connection is also meant to host concerts, according to the news release.

Nine pickleball courts are set to open early next year, Electric Pickle’s second location, which will be accompanied by an indoor-outdoor bar and lawn space for gatherings.

Two hotels with a total capacity of 250 guests are planned to be added by Hyatt and Hyatt House Roseville in 2026, and project partners behind Social Connection are negotiating with bar operators to add a bar space to the Roseville Junction.

Set to open at the end of 2025, developers hope Social Connection’s 20,000-square-foot space will be surrounded by murals that act as a “colorful backdrop” to the community gathering area.

“We need an artist who can represent and tell the story of Northern California, Placer County and the City of Roseville through art,” Patel said in an email. “Our region is truly one of the best and most unique places to live and raise a family. It has a lot of history, and we want to showcase it through this art form.”