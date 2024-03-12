Roseville homeowner who died in fire identified

A man who died in a fire in his Roseville home was identified Tuesday as a 65-year-old.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from Douglas Gerald LeMay’s home just after 9 a.m. Monday and called 911, according to the fire department. Firefighters quickly responded to the 300 block of County Road C and found LeMay in the home.

LeMay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental and the cause remains under investigation, according to the fire department.

