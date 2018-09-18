Roseanne Barr Reveals How She’ll Be Killed Off ‘The Conners’

Roseanne Barr revealed that the creators of “The Conners” will kill off her character with an overdose, which she said is a cruel insult to the show’s fans.

Barr, the Trump-supporting actress who was excluded from the “Roseanne” spinoff after posting racist tweets, disclosed the news during an appearance on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show “Walk Away.”

“Oh ya, they killed her,” said Barr, who previously said she planned on fleeing to Israel when “The Connors” premieres. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

“Roseanne” returned to screens earlier this year with record ratings after more than two decades off the air. The series was an instant hit, with ABC renewing it for a second season and Barr claiming President Donald Trump called her to congratulate her.

Despite its success, the sitcom was canceled after its star posted a series of racist and otherwise insensitive tweets criticizing former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, billionaire George Soros and former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

The penultimate episode of “Roseanne” weighed in on the nation’s opioid crisis, revealing that Barr’s character was in the throes of a painkiller addiction.

The actress described the killing off of her character as denigrating, telling Straka that “it wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” she said. “There’s no fight left.”

ABC announced within weeks of the cancellation that “The Conners” – a new “Roseanne” spinoff series minus Barr – would premiere in the fall.