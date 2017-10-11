Rose McGowan Tells Ben Affleck To 'F**k Off' After He Condemns Weinstein

Rose McGowan is calling out powerful men in Hollywood who she says knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault and serial harassment of women in the industry, but kept quiet.

Rose McGowan is calling out powerful men in Hollywood who she says knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault and serial harassment of women in the industry, but kept quiet.

On Tuesday, the “Charmed” actress tweeted at Ben Affleck hours after the actor tweeted a statement condemning Weinstein. In his statement, Affleck said the claims against the film producer, his friend, “made me sick.”

In response, McGowan called Affleck a liar, alluding the actor has been well aware of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for quite a while.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

“‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press [conference] I was made to go to after assault. You lie,” she wrote to him.

The assault McGowan is referring to is most likely included in a bombshell New York Times report that said McGowan was one of at least eight women who had reached settlements with Weinstein over sexual harassment allegations. According to the Times, McGowan received a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 after “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”

McGowan declined to comment for the Times (some speculated that she has kept quiet because her settlement may have involved a non-disclosure agreement). But that hasn’t stopped the 44-year-old from being vocal on Twitter since the Times report was published.

On Monday she tweeted the following to Affleck’s “Good Will Hunting” co-star and Weinstein friend Matt Damon, during her very public petitioning to dissolve The Weinstein Company board:

Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent? pic.twitter.com/rp0OrRrpqJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

TheWrap founder Sharon Waxman also named Damon in a piece in which she claimed that while she was working for The New York Times, the paper killed a 2004 article she wrote on Weinstein’s sexual misconduct due in part to a phone call from Damon.

It looks like McGowan is going to keep speaking out. In the past day she has tweeted support for actress Asia Argento, who came forward about Weinstein assaulting her, and defended actress Lena Dunham, who is rallying for more men to speak out against Weinstein.

ride or die, sister, I got you forever @AsiaArgento I love you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Not right not right not right not right https://t.co/08eZHld08U — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Representatives for McGowan and Affleck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the situation.

McGowan also hit back and Michael Eisner, former CEO of Disney and president of Paramount Pictures, who tweeted Tuesday that he had fired the Weinstein brothers because they were “irresponsible.” Weinstein, he added, was an “incorrigible bully” but he “had no idea he was capable of these horrible actions.”

I needed a laugh, thank you https://t.co/qXDWYXZmkU — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017