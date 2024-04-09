Rose gets life prison sentence for 2022 New Year's Day slaying

Apr. 9—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Qwante N. Rose was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday in Cambria County court for the slaying of Jaydin Sanderson on New Year's Day in 2022.

Rose, 22, declined to speak before Senior Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III handed down the sentence. A jury found Rose guilty of first-degree murder in February after a five-day trial.

In addition to the life sentence, Krumenacker sentenced Rose to a concurrent 60 to 240 months for aggravated assault, attempt to cause serious bodily injury; 18 to 120 months for aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon; and 12 to 24 months for recklessly endangering another person.

Rose was convicted of shooting Sanderson, 19, his former girlfriend, in the back of the head after the two attended a New Year's Eve party.

Prosecutors contended that Rose had Sanderson drive to the Hornerstown section of Johnstown, where they said he shot and killed her. Rose left her body in the vehicle in the 600 block of Wood Street, according to prosecutors.

Several expert witnesses were called by prosecutors during the trial, including ballistics investigators who tied a handgun found in Rose's possession during a separate incident to Sanderson's shooting.

Sanderson's relatives were given the chance to speak before Rose was sentenced.

Clint Sanderson, her father, condemned Rose, telling him he's going to "rot in prison."

"Was it worth it?" he said.

A cousin of Jaydin Sanderson said Rose is without remorse, adding that she was sorry Sanderson ever met him. Sanderson's grandfather accused Rose of not caring about his actions.

Sanderson's godmother wrote in a letter, which was submitted by prosecutors and read in court, that Sanderson's family received some closure when the jury found Rose guilty.

Before Rose was remanded to Cambria County Prison, where he'll stay until all post-sentence motions are handled, his attorney, Ralph Karsh, asked Krumenacker if he could withdraw from the case. The attorney said his contract with Rose does not include any appeals and other issues have arisen.

"As it stands, I don't think it's fair to me or Mr. Rose" to continue, Karsh said.

Krumenacker denied the request and told the lawyer that he must perfect Rose's appeal before he can be released from the case, a responsibility Karsh disagreed with, but agreed he would do.