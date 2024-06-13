Rose Fire near Wickenburg grows to 166 acres, 6 homes burned

The Rose Fire near Wickenburg has grown to 166 acres, and the U.S. 60 is still closed as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

None of the fire — which has burned six structures, so far — has been contained. However, the state agency reported cooler temperatures overnight helped keep the fire from significantly spreading.

The fire’s cause is unknown.

About 20 to 25 homes in the area near the Hassayampa River Preserve are still at risk, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

But the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management has lifted all "SET" and "GO" statuses for residents near the blaze. A SET order calls for people to have a bag by the door and gather family and pets to be ready to leave. A GO order means evacuate as soon as possible.

When some residents were told to evacuate Wednesday night, they were advised to go to the Wickenburg Community Center, at 160 N Valentine St. “You see just the devastation, and everyone being scared and worried for each other,” said Michael “Gilly” Pollard, director of local food and clothing bank Project SALT, in an interview.

He visited the Wickenburg Community Center to see how he could help people affected by the wildfire.

Project SALT was hosting a “family fun night” at a local pool when people received word of the evacuation orders. People left to help their friends evacuate, he said.In the hours since then, demand for his nonprofit’s services has only gone up.“We already help out a lot of people, but especially in times like this, when it’s a big travesty,” Pollard said.“You gotta think: everybody lost all their clothes. All they got is what’s on their back. So at least they can go there and get as many [of] the free clothes [as] they need, just to have something,” he said.

An excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix is expected to make fighting the fire more difficult. The Valley’s temperature could reach 107 degrees on Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, the Maricopa County Office of Emergency Management announced a "GO" evacuation order for residents who live in the Rio Vista Hills community south of Wickenburg and along U.S. 60 to the Hassayampa River Preserve.

About 150 firefighters were working on the fire Wednesday night. The blaze was first reported by state foresters around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire could threaten 300 homes in the Wickenburg area and result in 900 people evacuating, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Arizona requested funds from the federal agency to fight the blaze.

Besides homes, the fire is also threatening an Arizona Department of Corrections Yard and a Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Station.

Wednesday night, after the fire jumped the U.S. 60, it burned along both sides of the highway. Firefighters worked multiple spot fires along the north flank of the fire, and they were able to catch and contain them all.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rose Fire near Wickenburg grows to 166 acres, U.S. 60 still closed