Rosamond man barricades himself from deputies after allegedly violating restraining order: KCSO

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A Rosamond man barricaded himself from deputies after he allegedly violated a restraining order on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of 15th Street West for a report of a violation of a restraining order.

Deputies assigned to the East Kern Area attempted to contact the suspect, which they identified as a 24-year-old man.

KCSO said the man barricaded himself inside a room in a residence and refused to come out.

The situation is ongoing and KCSO asks the public to stay clear of the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

