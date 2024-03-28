Rosalez: Navigating respiratory ailments in West Texas: a seasonal challenge

As winter transitions into spring in West Texas, our region experiences a surge in respiratory ailments. This period is marked by the convergence of an uptick in environmental allergies and cold and flu seasons. Although flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are not peaking at the same time, all three viral illnesses are currently being reported.

In mid-February, our medical practices in Lubbock observed an influx of patients with viral upper respiratory infections. While more than 200 viruses can cause cold-like symptoms, we do not traditionally test for viral illnesses other than COVID-19, flu, and, more recently, RSV. Among these, we’ve recently seen a steady presence of flu, a formidable player in the respiratory landscape, especially in the general and young adult populations.

Seasonal allergies pose a year-round challenge in West Texas and can either exacerbate cold-like symptoms or be exacerbated by upper respiratory infections. It is important for individuals with allergies to continue their treatment regimen even in the presence of upper respiratory infection symptoms.

There are several similarities and differences in how all these ailments present. Viral upper respiratory infections share many symptoms in common. They can cause symptoms such as fevers, chills, body aches, sore throat, congestion and cough. Distinguishing viral infections from bacterial infections such as strep pharyngitis (strep throat) becomes essential, especially in children where more severe throat pain and fever are common. Seasonal allergies, meanwhile, typically manifest as runny nose, stuffy nose, head and sinus congestion and post-nasal drip. They do not cause fevers. Despite the differences, ear pain, fullness in the ear and throat irritation can be shared symptoms across these ailments due to their impact on the throat and nasal passages.

For most people with mild cold and allergy symptoms, it’s not necessary to seek medical care immediately. Mild to moderate cold-like illnesses are mostly self-limited and symptoms can be managed with over-the-counter medications. However, if the symptoms worsen, persist or are at all concerning, then it is certainly appropriate to visit your primary care physician or an urgent care center for evaluation. Just be aware that viral illnesses usually resolve without specific treatment, and while antibiotics are prescribed for bacterial infections like strep throat or ear infections, they are not effective in treating viral illnesses.

It’s important to note that individuals in vulnerable groups, such as the very young, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease, asthma or autoimmune diseases, may be predisposed to more severe illnesses. These individuals should seek medical evaluation early on when they develop upper or lower respiratory symptoms.

Antiviral therapy is available for both flu and COVID-19, but their effectiveness is time-sensitive. Treatment for flu must be initiated within the first 72 hours from the onset of

symptoms in most cases. PAXLOVID for COVID-19 can be initiated up to five days after symptom onset, but it is almost always reserved for those with the potential for severe illness.

Vaccinations against the flu virus are available annually starting in early fall. COVID-19 vaccinations also are available. It is recommended that all people who are able to be vaccinated do so to help protect those who may not be able to receive vaccines. Vaccines against RSV also have recently been made available. They are recommended for women who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant, infants younger than eight months and adults older than age 60 during RSV season. Vaccines do not always prevent infection but can help to significantly lower the duration and severity of symptoms associated with infection. Vaccines are not effective in improving symptoms if you have already become ill.

As we emerge from winter, the rise in respiratory ailments calls for heightened awareness and proactive measures. Understanding the symptoms, seeking timely medical attention when needed and embracing vaccinations can collectively contribute to a healthier community, protecting vulnerable populations and mitigating the impact of respiratory infections.

Ralph Rosalez, M.D., is an assistant professor in the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Family and Community Medicine and a board-certified family physician with the Texas Tech Physicians Multispecialty Clinic at the UMC Health and Wellness Hospital.

