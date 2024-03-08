Do you have roots dating back to Guinness? Search to find out

Are you part of the Guinness family?

I'll drink to that.

Ancestry, the genealogy firm, is partnering with Guinness to share records from the Guinness Storehouse Archives ahead of St. Patrick's Day, allowing people to learn whether the 265-year-old brewery is part of their family history, according to TMX.

The brewery was at one time the largest private employer in Ireland, and the trove of 1.6 million digitized records from the period from 1799–1939 includes details about employees of the St. James Gate Brewery in Dublin.

Through March 22, the records are open for anyone to search for information about their ancestors for free.

Some of the Guinness Storehouse Archives records "maybe some of the only written records to exist from this period relating to former Guinness employees, and some of the only available records for women during this period," according to Guinness.

People can enter a grandparent's name to learn where they may have lived, along with "rich, visual stories" about their ancestors. It was also common for multiple generations within families to work for the iconic brewer.

The records include employees' "home addresses, occupations, names and ages of members of the household, how much money they made at the time, leaves of absence and more." People can learn about their ancestors' career paths, including job titles and salary changes.

The records also show which pubs in Ireland and the U.K. purchased Guinness from the early 1860s to the 1970s.

The Guinness Storehouse was the world's leading tourist attraction in 2023, giving fans of the brand a chance to learn about the company's history, brewing methods, and more.

"Guinness is at the heart of Irish history, making our partnership with Ancestry a truly special moment in time," Eibhlin Colgan, archive manager, said Guinness Storehouse. "We're a brand with a history that dates back over 260 years and has seen countless generations of families employed at the St. James's Gate brewery in Dublin since Arthur Guinness Sr. first signed his 9,000-year lease back in 1759. And today, we're excited to be connecting families across the world with their ancestors who have helped keep the magic of Guinness alive for centuries."

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Ancestry is inviting people to view the collection for free, as well as offering a 14-day free trial. The company is also offering up to $50 off AncestryDNA to explore origins in more than 200 Irish communities, and allowing people to gift an Ancestry subscription and DNA kit for a sale price of $149.

"We're thrilled to give people a chance to connect with a new part of their heritage and fill any gaps in their family trees," said Todd Goddfrey, Vice President of Global Content at Ancestry. "With the rich history of Guinness, digitizing these records allows people to explore an entirely new side of their culture — no matter how much they currently know about their background. Our partnership with Guinness has been a decade-long endeavor and we are excited to bring it to Ancestry this St. Patrick's Day."

