Root falls for 72 as England leads Windies by 82

England's captain Joe Root, plays a shot against the West Indies during day four of the the second cricket Test match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England Monday Aug. 28, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

LEEDS, England (AP) — West Indies broke through with the wicket of Joe Root for 72 as England reached 251-4 in its second innings, a lead of 82 in the second test on Monday.

Shannon Gabriel claimed Root's wicket before lunch on Day 4 to break the England captain's 118-run stand with Dawid Malan.

Gabriel's strike, with Root caught at gully by Shai Hope, slowed England's progress and kept the test in the balance.

Root was the only wicket to fall in the first session, as Malan (41 not out) and Ben Stokes (29 not out) steered England to lunch and pushed the lead toward 100.

Gabriel's figures of 2-65 included the wickets of Root and Mark Stoneman for 52 on Day 3, both of England's half-century makers. West Indies captain Jason Holder had 2-50.

Root and Malan came together on the third day with England in trouble at 94-3 but Root forged on to his second 50 of the game, and seventh score of 50 or more in 11 innings this summer.

Root, in superb form, has made 50, 52, 49, 136, 59 and 72 in his last six innings.