Roosevelt Foundation Hall of Fame inducts photographer, developer and energy CEO

The Theodore Roosevelt High School Foundation has announced Harry Bookey, Alicia Knapp and Jeff Jacobson as its 2024 Hall of Fame honorees.

According to a news release from the Theodore Roosevelt High School Foundation, which was formed in 1984, the honorees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 1 in the Roosevelt auditorium, 4419 Center St. in Des Moines.

To be nominated for the award, nominees must have graduated from Roosevelt at least 10 years prior, must be outstanding in their chosen field of work or have done community service with some type of recognition, must be of good character, and must be able to participate in a full day’s activities at the school and an evening reception with alumni.

Harry Bookey, founder of BH Companies, will be inducted into the Theodore Roosevelt High School Foundation Hall of Fame May 1.

Bookey founded the BH Companies in 1992 for the acquisition and management of multi-family apartments. Bookey and his wife, Pamela, are well-known philanthropists, according to the release, having worked with organizations such as:

Temple for Performing Arts

Isiserettes Drill & Drum Corp

Des Moines Arts Center

Des Moines Symphony

Des Moines Metro Opera

Boys and Girls Club

International Crisis Group

Alicia Knapp, president and CEO of BHE Renewables, will be inducted into the Theodore Roosevelt High School Foundation Hall of Fame May 1.

Knapp serves as the president and CEO of BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business delivering sustainable energy solutions to customers across the United States. It is headquartered in downtown Des Moines.

“BHE Renewables owns solar, wind, geothermal, natural gas and hydro-powered electric generation projects in 11 states and is developing a first-of-its-kind solar-powered microgrid to power a new industrial site in West Virginia,” the release says.

Jeff Jacobson, an internationally recognized photographer, will be inducted into the Theodore Roosevelt High School Foundation Hall of Fame May 1.

Jacobson, who will be inducted posthumously, was known internationally as a photographer whose work was published in The New York Times Magazine, Fortune, Time, Life and many others, according to the release. Jacobson, who died in 2020, also published three books: "My Fellow Americans," "Melting Point" and "The Last Roll."

“Jacobson's photographs are in the permanent collection of The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and several museums around the world,” the release says.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter at the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Roosevelt Foundation announces inductees to 2024 Hall of Fame