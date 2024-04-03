Roos' best and brightest: WISD recognizes Teachers of the Year

Apr. 3—WEATHERFORD — Some of Weatherford ISD's best and brightest educators were recognized Monday at the annual WISD Education Foundation Teachers of the Year luncheon.

An educator from each campus was recognized, followed by the selections of Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year inside the Weatherford College Emerging Technologies & Workforce Building.

"This is a coveted award because it is voted on by their colleagues," WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said. "They see the work that goes in, the extra mile that's put in to help students be successful and to help us run a successful school and campus."

Rees pointed to three facets that make WISD truly successful: great teachers, great students and a supportive community that values education and shows up when it's time to support.

"We can't be great without all of those three," he said.

North Side Baptist Pastor Emeritus Van Houser, who also served as past president of the WISD Education Foundation, said after 20 years he still stands in awe of the gap teachers fill in helping young people navigate this world.

"I did prevention work for many years nationally and I would say prevention is not keeping [issues] away from kids and kids from [issues]... prevention is equipping a child to walk through a drug-filled, sex-crazed, violent world safely," he said. "And in the middle of all that is a teacher."

Dave Cowley, another past president of the education foundation who emceed the event, said he still remembers the names of all of his teachers, including his second grade teacher he had the privilege of recognizing a few years ago.

"You've got all these little minds and you don't know what that little mind has been through, what the home situation was over the weekend or the night before," he said. "They come to you in that class ... you are a light to that little mind. You're someone they can gravitate to."

Tonya Martin, who teaches first grade at Curtis Elementary, was named Elementary Teacher of the Year.

"She's a real go-getter and has been ever since she first came to Curtis in 2018," said Principal Lorie Bratcher, who earned the same honors herself as a teacher in 2009, as well as Region 11 Teacher of the Year. "Her unwavering commitment to excellence, creativity in teaching and dedication to each child's growth, development and success truly makes her a beacon of inspiration."

Martin emphasized a sign above her classroom door that defines her mission.

"My greatest desire is always that this is their happy place ... and they remember this is a safe environment," she said. "Learning is hard for some kids — it was hard for me, I wasn't a good reader — and I'm thankful I have the opportunity to come and even when it's hard for kiddos, make it fun."

Tiel Jenkins, who is in her third year as a food science teacher at Weatherford High School, was honored as the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

"One hundred percent from the time I met her, I knew she was an advocate for all kids," said Career and Technology Director Kady Donaghey. "Enrollment in food science has grown tremendously and kids don't have to take her class — they choose her class."

Among the efforts to grow interest, Jenkins recently acquired a garden grant through the WISD Education Foundation to create a garden for students to learn from.

"Having this opportunity to teach kids how to grow their own food, learn where it comes from, tasting and creating recipes and food from literally what's in their hands ... that's what gets me up every day," Jenkins said.

She also serves as a Peer Assistance and Leadership Skills teacher, working with older students who help mentor elementary kids, and has helped train teams for the State Fair of Texas as an FCCLA sponsor.

As for the main lessons Jenkins is trying to teach?

"No. 1, they can do anything," she said. "And to just look at what's in your hands. Let's not focus on what you don't have but what you do have and what you can do with that."

Other educators who were recognized Monday include: — Donna Stubblefield, a fourth grade educator at Austin Elementary. — Kevin Morgan, a behavioral intervention teacher at Crockett Elementary. — Laura Montelongo, an emergent bilingual instructor at Ikard Elementary. — Summer Graves, a third grade educator at Martin Elementary. — Tiffany Montgomery, who teaches math at Seguin Elementary. — Lauren Hollier, a second grade teacher at Wright Elementary. — John Moody, who teaches eighth grade algebra at Hall Middle School. — Kristin Perkins, an eighth grade math and algebra instructor at Tison Middle School. — Justin Gaines, who works with welding students through the Grizzard Regional Institute of Technology at the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center. — Rori Travis, a language arts teacher for grades six through 12 at Bridge Academy.

Each teacher received a gift bag containing items from a variety of community sponsors, while the Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year were each awarded a check in the amount of $1,500 from Texas Bank and Jerry's Buick GMC, respectively.

"I just want to say if you don't think you make an impact on these children, you do," said Donna Dickinson, who presented the Secondary Teacher of the Year Award on behalf of Jerry's. "My mom passed away — she was a teacher for many years — she had students come to her funeral.

"So you do make an impact."