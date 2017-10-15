Late Rooney penalty salvages point for Everton at Brighton

Everton's Idrissa Gueye, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Davy Propper battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday Oct. 15, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney's last-minute penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Everton against Brighton on Sunday.

Anthony Knockaert looked to have secured a third consecutive home Premier League victory for Brighton when the winger struck ten minutes from time, but a moment of madness from Seagulls captain Bruno gave Rooney the opportunity to level from the spot.

Rooney's goal may have at least temporarily kept Everton manager Ronald Koeman in his job. Everton invested heavily on its squad over the summer but is struggling on eight points in as many games.

Brighton's home form will be crucial to the newly promoted side's chances of avoiding relegation and it came within moments of another three points at the AMEX stadium.

Everton had more possession and came close through two long-range Idrissa Gueye efforts, but it was the host who came closest before the break when Lewis Dunk's goalbound effort was cleared off the line by Michael Keane.

The Everton defender looked to have made another crucial block in the 82nd when he kept out Brighton substitute Jose Izquierdo's goalbound effort, but Morgan Schniederlin failed to clear giving Knockaert the chance to find the net from close range.

With Everton and its manager appearing down and out, Brighton captain Bruno mindlessly elbowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin in his own penalty area giving referee Michael Oliver no choice but to point to the spot.

Rooney calmly sent Brighton 'keeper Mathew Ryan the wrong was to secure a point that lifts Everton to 16th in the table. Brighton moves up to 14th with the same number of points, but a superior goal difference.