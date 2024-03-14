Roommate of missing San Juan County men charged with homicide, obstruction of justice

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — On March 13, the roommate of the two San Juan County men who have been missing since late February was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, according to court documents from the Seventh District Court.

Charles Youngkuom Yoo, 35, is being charged with two counts of criminal homicide aggravated murder, which is a first degree felony. Yoo is also facing one count of obstructing justice, which is a second degree felony.

PREVIOUS STORY: Case of two missing San Juan County men turns into homicide investigation, roommate arrested

According to the latest court documents, dated March 13, the State of Utah is alleging Yoo committed the two acts of homicide on February 25 and obstructed justice on February 27.

Yoo was initially arrested on March 8 after officers obtained a search warrant for the Blanding home where he reportedly lived with the two missing men, Christopher “Topher” Owens, 28, and William “Drew” Bull, 29.

Officials have not released any information about whether Bull and Owens have been found and the investigation is still ongoing.

What happened to Christopher Owens and William Bull?

On February 25, Owens and Bull were on their way back from Moab, according to the March 8 affidavit for Yoo’s arrest. The pair was seen on video footage at a gas station in Blanding around 11:30 a.m. on February 25.

According to arrest documents, Bull’s phone stopped sharing his location data with his wife on the evening of February 25. Owens also stopped posting on social media.

Owens was said to be “a consistent user of social media,” according to the affidavit, but had reportedly not posted since February 25. His friends reached out to Bull’s wife and friend to raise their concerns, the affidavit states.

Bull also had not contacted anyone since February 25, until a text message was sent from his phone a few days later. Credit card statements obtained by police also show the last activity on Bull’s card being at the gas station on February 25.

On February 26, Yoo claimed he saw the pair leaving the home in a black Dodge car to go shooting, but arrest documents said video canvassing did not reveal any black cars coming from the area that day. Additionally, documents say no other friends of Owens and Bull were able to confirm they had gone shooting.

Based on cellphone information, both Owens and Bull arrived back at the Blanding residence and their phones were last seen after midnight on February 26. The data shows they did not leave the area, but their phones appeared to have been powered off until the next day.

On February 27, the affidavit says a friend of Bull went to the home Bull and Owens shared with Yoo to speak with Bull about “business dealings.” At the home, the friend encountered Yoo but not Bull or Owens, documents say.

The friend told police Yoo had a large collection of guns and said one was missing. When the friend suggested Yoo report the missing gun, Yoo reportedly said he would want to speak to his attorney first.

On February 27, after 10:40 a.m., Bull’s wife received a text message from Bull’s phone. The friend who was at Yoo’s home told police he was at the home but not with Yoo “consistently at the time that cellular records indicate the text was sent.”

Bull’s wife sent a screenshot of the text to the friend and the friend told police the text “seemed suspicious for several reasons.”

Some of the reasons the text seemed suspicious to the friend include the fact that it was sent “shortly after” the conversation Bull’s friend had with Yoo, alluded to the possibility of Owens being deceased and mentioned Bull’s ex-wife with whom he has reportedly not had contact with for three years.

Data showed the text was sent “from the immediate area of [Yoo’s] residence.”

On February 27, Yoo and Bull’s friend went to Moab to pick up Bull’s wife and her new child. Before Yoo allowed her in the house, he suggested he and Bull’s friend “tactically clear the residence for any possible threats.”

Bull’s friend found a door that was locked from the inside, and Yoo said the room must have been locked on the way out, the affidavit says. The friend reportedly tried to get in several times but Yoo “was adamant that it was clear and there was no reason to enter the room,” according to documents.

On March 1, Yoo told Bull’s wife he was leaving town. During that time, documents say he turned his location off, but turned his location data back on upon his return.

Police said they conducted an “emergency ping” for both Bull’s and Owens’s cellphones, but only received location data from Bull’s phone about 700 yards from Yoo’s residence. Officials said they checked that area but did not recover a phone or a person.

On March 8, detectives interviewed Yoo and later arrested him. He reportedly confirmed he knew how the text message from February 27 was sent.

Detectives said he was found to be obstructing justice by claiming Bull and Owens left the home in the black Dodge on February 26, the affidavit says.

What’s next?

Police said Owens and Bull have no proof of life since February 25, other than the text message from February 27 when Yoo claimed no one else was home.

On March 13, the San Juan County Attorney’s Office charged Charles Youngkuom Yoo with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of obstructing justice.

