Room Service Receipt of Vegas Gunman From Days Before Shooting Reportedly Surfaces

A Mandalay Bay hotel room service receipt from four days before Stephen Paddock’s murderous rampage has reportedly been unearthed.

The receipt was posted to Facebook by someone who claims to work at the hotel. The receipt is dated Sept. 27 and features Paddock’s name and order.

He ordered an Angus double burger with provolone, a bagel and cream cheese, potato soup, San Pellegrino mineral water and two Pepsi drinks. The total cost was $94.33.

The receipt says it's for two guests. It's unknown whether that's a mistake or, more ominously, if the gunman had a mystery guest in his suite.

Another hole in the receipt's authenticity is the belief by authorities that Paddock checked into his room on Sept. 28, the day after date that appears on the receipt.

Neither the hotel nor police has commented on the receipt.

