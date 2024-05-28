“We make room for clowns ... but not a person like Trump": Robert De Niro slams Trump outside NY criminal trial.

I owe this city a lot and that's why it's so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street because he doesn't belong in my city. I don't know where he belongs but he certainly doesn't belong here. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot, a two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids, pretending to be a spokesman, a spokesperson for himself. He was calling it as himself for himself to fool the press into inflating his net worth. A clown. But this city is pretty accommodating. We make room for clowns. We have them all over the city, people who do crazy things in the street. We tolerate it, it's part of the city, it's part of the culture. But not a person like Trump who will eventually run the country. That does not work and we all know that.

