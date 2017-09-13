Rookie prop Hames to start for NZ against South Africa

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prop Kane Hames will start a test for the first time after being drafted into the All Blacks lineup for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa as an injury replacement for Joe Moody.

Moody suffered a dislocated shoulder during last weekend's 39-22 win over Argentina and the All Blacks selectors have decided to promote Hames directly into the starting lineup, leaving the veteran loosehead Wyatt Crockett on the bench.

The selectors have also moved to recall several frontline players for the clash with the Springboks, who are unbeaten in the Rugby Championship this season, after using an inexperienced lineup against Argentina.

Lock Sam Whitelock and flankers Sam Cane and Liam Squire rejoin the forwards for the test at Auckland's North Harbour Stadium, while scrumhalf Aaron Smith, winger Rieko Ioane and center Ryan Crotty rejoin the backs.

Hames will face his toughest test since being plucked from relative obscurity last season when he was first selected for the All Blacks. The former New Zealand Maori representative was working as a rugby development officer for the Bay of Plenty provincial union when he was asked to leave his office job to prop a scrum against the All Blacks during an opposed training session.

He so impressed the All Blacks props and coaches he was helped into a Super Rugby contract for the Hamilton-based Chiefs and made his test debut against Australia during last season's Rugby Championship. His second test appearance came off the bench in New Zealand's 35-29 win over the Wallabies last month.

Hames will form an inexperienced propping partnership with tighthead Nepo Laulala on Saturday after the All Blacks lost both first choice props, Moody and Owen Franks, to injuries in their last two matches.

The All Blacks forward pack is otherwise restored to full strength for what is expected to be their hardest match in the Rugby Championship so far. The Springboks are challenging New Zealand for the Rugby Championship title after beating Argentina home and away and drawing with Australia in Perth last weekend. New Zealand has beaten Australia twice but has struggled to narrow wins in its last two matches against the Wallabies and Argentina.

"Our big focus this week has been about continual improvement, growing ourselves as a team, growing our game and how we want to play it and how we want to play against different opposition," coach Steve Hansen said. "We need the games we are getting at the moment, we've had a bit of adversity and that will only make us better."

Hansen said South Africa will fully test New Zealand's current state of development.

"They scrummage well, they attack well with the ball and their defense is getting better. So that's basically the game," he said. "We know they're a tough opponent — they're always a tough opponent."

Ioane's return on the left wing forces Nehe Milner-Skudder to switch to the right after he played his first test in two years on the left wing last weekend. Aaron Smith resumes his halfback partnership with Beauden Barrett who is still searching for form this season after struggling in recent matches against rush defenses.

Sonny Bill Williams has been retained at inside center, though his lack of form and confidence has hindered All Blacks backplay this season. Damian McKenzie will start again at fullback in the absence of Ben Smith.

Flanker Vaea Fifita, who was the star of last week's win over Argentina, has missed a place in the match 23 after yielding the blindside role to Liam Squire.

"Vaea had a very good game but we still think that Liam's the man for this job," Hansen said. "Vaea's still got growth in his game and he's got a bit of a sore shoulder anyway so wasn't available, but Liam's the form man and we should feel he's doing a good job for us."

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Liam Squire, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Kane Hames. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, T.J. Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.