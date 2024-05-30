Roofs blown off houses, major damage in Canton after storms

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Off of I-20, extensive damage can be seen in Canton from Tuesday’s early morning storms.

One Canton resident said she left her bathroom one minute and came back to rain pouring in the next. The family said the roof was rolled up in their field like a can of sardines.

“The roof was just completely gone and the floors completely soaked, so it was pretty scary, but thankfully I’m okay and everybody else’s around us as well,” a Canton resident said.

Now, because of the damage their home experienced, that family is having to stay with relatives.

A few doors down from that home, the Clark family also have major damage to their property from a storm they said they’ve never experienced before.

“It looks as though my workshop was moved several inches off its foundation. It’s still kind of together, but it’s not structurally sound. There’s chunks actually out of the roof and holes in the roof,” Kim Clark said.

Clark’s RV had a metal roof covering that he said could sustain 80 mph winds. That same roof, after the storm, sits over 100 yards away in his neighbor’s yard.

The neighborhood in which both families live is currently without power. Clark said in the meantime, his family will continue to stay with generator power.

Shelters have been set up by Grand Saline ISD for anyone who is displaced in the county. The First Baptist Church in Canton and the South Van Zandt Fire Station are also offering shelter to residents who may need it.

“If you need a place to stay the tonight with air conditioning, with electricity getting able to use the elementary school,” Caden Mosher, with the Grand Saline Fire Department, said.

Now, both neighbors will try to pick up the pieces as best they can, but with more storms in the forecast they said they’ll wait it out until things settle down.

