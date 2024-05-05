Roofers looking for apprentices in Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — People who live in the Southern Tier and want to start a career in a trade should consider applying to be a roofer apprentice.

The Joint Apprenticeship Committee (JAC) for Roofers Local Union #203, which is based in Binghamton, is looking for potential apprentices who live in the Southern Tier. Apprentices will be able to take home paychecks and earn benefits as they learn new skills. The apprentice program has 6 open positions.

Apprentice applicants must be at least 18 years old and have completed a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma to be eligible for the program. Applicants must have reliable transportation to classes and job sites as well.

Construction laborers recruiting apprentices in Southern Tier

Applicants also must sign an statement that states they are physically able to perform the work of a roofer. Roofers must repetitively lift heavy objects/equipment, kneel, squat, bend, stand, and walk. They also frequently work from ladders and scaffolds at extreme heights. Roofers work with sharp objects and hazardous machinery, and they can possibly be exposed to loud noises and respiratory irritants. Additionally, they work in extreme temperatures and all weather conditions.

If you’re interested in becoming a roofer apprentice, you can pick up an application in person, and completed applications can be submitted in person or by mail to the same address: Roofers Local Union #203 JAC, 32 West State Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 206, Binghamton, NY 13901. All applications must be received no later than Jan. 31, 2025.

For more information about becoming a roofer apprentice, call 607-722-4073.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.