Roof-work underway on downtown pavilion

Mar. 19—Completion of the pavilion/outdoor stage in downtown McAlester continues to progress with the addition of the structure's ceiling.

It will serve as a base for other additions that will comprise the outdoor roof as work on the project remains underway.

"We're definitely going to be finished by April 1," said project manager Mike Pruitt of his self-designated deadline.

Pruitt, who contracted with the city of McAlester for the project, said the roof on the structure will consist of several layers.

In addition to the wooden ceiling/roof base, plans call for OSB sheathing to be added, along with a layer of what is called a Rhino-skinned material as well as lumber decking.

On top of all that, a black metal roof will be installed, Pruitt said.

He offloaded a big shipment of the roofing material Monday morning, with work expected to commence sometime later in the day.

McAlester Mayor John Browne was in the area Saturday as work on the pavilion continued.

"It's nice to see the project finally coming to fruition," Browne said of the pavilion/stage, which is under construction on First Street, near the downtown intersection with Choctaw Avenue.

Browne also noted the contribution to help pay for the outdoor pavilion/stage project from merchants in the downtown area.

"It would not have been possible without the downtown merchants raising the funding," Browne said.

Kristen Lloyd, of Common Roots, led the drive to collect the donations several years ago, while the Downtown Streetscapes Project was underway.

While the outdoor stage was originally considered part of the Streetscapes project to upgrade the downtown area, the stage/pavilion part of the project remained a nonstarter until Pruitt stepped forward with a plan to construct it.

"Thanks to Mike Pruitt for coming up with an affordable way to have it built," said Browne.

After all of the roof components are added, additional steps on the project include staining the wood and the addition of rock bases around the columns.

Some electrical work still needs to be completed, with the construction of a back wall on the outdoor stage also expected to be part of the project.