A Roode Abakening
This local bakery is all about the sourdough. And, not only bread!
Preliminary local forecasts in 13 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
Uber and Waymo have officially launched the next part of their ongoing multi-year partnership, which also includes offering robotaxi rides to the ride-hailing service's customers in the area.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
You could spend it training a generative AI model. While not marketing in the traditional sense, generative models are attention grabbers -- and increasingly funnels to vendors' bread-and-butter products and services. See Databricks' DBRX, a new generative AI model announced today akin to OpenAI's GPT series and Google's Gemini.
Follow these five steps to sell your house. It’s important to set a reasonable listing price and prepare to negotiate with potential buyers.
The stories you need to start your day: What's next after the Baltimore bridge collapse, a major NFL rule change and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Also on sale for only $6: The superstar's go-to eyelash curler. It's currently 50% off.
Updated at 12.16am IST, March 23: KuCoin said it has become the first global crypto exchange to comply with India's FIU. KuCoin said it will support local banks in India and other fiat entities and will invest in educating the market about the potential of crypto. "This is not just a milestone for KuCoin but a monumental stride for India's crypto market and the global crypto industry," it said in a statement.
African financial institutions typically scale their solutions using a mix of local and foreign tech. Appzone is one of the standout local fintech software providers for banks and fintechs, providing better pricing and flexibility. For over a decade, the Nigeria-based Appzone has functioned as an enabler (at payment rails and core infrastructure) within banking and payments, building custom software and software-as-a-service products for over 18 commercial banks and more than 450 microfinance banks across Africa, including Ghana and Kenya.
India is walking back on a recent AI advisory after receiving criticism from many local and global entrepreneurs and investors. Under the revised guidelines, firms are instead advised to label under-tested and unreliable AI models to inform users of their potential fallibility or unreliability. The revision follows India's IT ministry receiving severe criticism earlier this month from many high-profile individuals.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jet-setter.
SpaceX is continuing to make progress on the development of Starship, the largest rocket ever built, with the third test flight Thursday accomplishing considerably more than the previous two tests. The 400-foot-tall Starship rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in southeastern Texas at 8:25 a.m. local time. Although SpaceX has been developing Starship for years, this is only the third time the company has attempted an orbital mission.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is buying Paramount Global's 13% stake in Viacom18 for $517 million as Asia's richest man broadens his entertainment business just weeks after striking a multibillion dollars deal with Disney. The new deal will increase Reliance's stake in Viacom18, which operates dozens of TV channels as well as streaming service JioCinema, to 70.49%, Reliance said in a disclosure (PDF) to a local stock exchange. The move follows Disney announcing plans to merge its India business with Viacom18 late last month.
India's federal election commission has fixed flaws on its website that exposed data related to citizens' requests for information related to their voting eligibility status, local political candidates and parties, and technical details about electronic voting machines. India is heading for its next general elections, expected between April and May, to elect the members of its parliament's lower house who will form the new government. The Election Commission of India fixed the bugs in its Right to Information (RTI) portal, which allows citizens to request access to records of constitutional authorities, as well as state and central government institutions and private organizations receiving substantial funds from the Indian government.
Live results from the Arkansas primary from the Associated Press.
The nonstick, non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
Ultra-processed foods is a huge category and not all of those foods are unhealthy. Experts explain.